Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Jackson State student's slaying. What we know

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones College student, Joshua Brown,19, who was taken into custody without incident Thursday, in connection to the Sunday night shooting death of Jackson State University student, Jaylen Burns, according to online records.

Burns, a 21-year-old JSU senior, was shot and killed at University Pointe Apartment Complex Sunday night. According to his father Jason Burns, Jaylen was shot when he attempted to break up a fight.

Jones College released a statement Thursday stating that on Wednesday, Oct. 18, a bench warrant from Hinds County was executed by Jones College Campus Police. The statement further states the suspect was "apprehended without incident and turned over to the Jackson State University Police Department."

"Jones College remains committed to the safety and security of our campus community," the document states. "We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure that our campus is a safe place for everyone."

Family members of Jaylen Burns are waiting for the State Crime Lab to release his body to arrange a funeral in Chicago, their hometown.

"He loved Jackson, and he loved Jackson State. I couldn't understand why for a while, but he loved it here," Jaylen's father, Jason, said earlier in the week. "It took a couple of years for me to understand, but I saw the impact that the JSU community had on him. I saw how he was changing and developing into a young man. Then I knew that JSU was the right place for him."

In November, Jaylen would have turned 22. He was also planned to graduate next year with a degree in industrial technology.

