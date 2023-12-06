Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Rare Cherry assault

Dec. 6—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for Daniel Booker Burch in connection with an assault at the Rare Cherry early Saturday morning.

Burch, 31, of Ashtabula, formerly of Akron, allegedly drove a vehicle into a crowd of people, striking and critically injuring a bystander in the parking lot.

Burch continued driving through the parking lot before striking a telephone pole near the roadway and fled from the scene, possibly in a third-party's vehicle.

The incident started as an altercation inside the gentlemen's club just before 2 a.m. and spilled out into the parking lot.

Burch faces charges of felonious assault and vehicular assault, both second degree felonies, according to sheriff's reports.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time and police remain on the lookout for him, according to the sheriff's report.

On Wednesday, the victim was upgraded from critical to stable condition, according to sheriff's reports.

According to Akron Municipal Court records, Burch is wanted on an active warrant for violating a restraining order tied to a domestic violence case.

Anyone having any information on Burch's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office at 440-576-0055.

The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff William Niemi said.