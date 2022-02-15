Arrest warrant issued for suspect in recent string of armed robberies in Merced, police say

Police have requested the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies in Merced.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Demetrius Lavelle Rodgers of Merced, has an active warrant for his arrest and is accused of armed robbery at multiple Merced businesses between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, according to a Merced Police Department news release posted to social media.

Merced police detectives began investigating the series of robberies on Jan. 4, when armed robberies occurred at the 7-Eleven on East Olive Avenue and the Chevron on East Main Street. Police said on Jan. 16, another armed robbery occurred at the AM-PM located on West Highway 140 in Merced. On Feb. 1, armed robberies occurred at the Merced Smoke Shop on Yosemite Parkway and the 7-Eleven on Loughborough Drive.

According to police, detectives determined the suspect entering the stores was working with a suspected accomplice serving as a lookout and getaway driver. The suspected accomplice was identified as 54-year-old Leonard Vernon Paige, who was located and arrested by detectives on Feb. 3.

Police said Rodgers was identified as the suspect accused of entering the stores and committing the robberies. His whereabouts are unknown and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Merced police detectives have requested assistance from the public in helping to locate Rodgers.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact lead investigator Detective Christian Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.