Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Kallie Cox
·3 min read

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico.

The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported.

The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would not comment on the arrest warrant when reached by the Observer late Wednesday. In a response, a spokesperson said: “Our investigation is completely separate from Mexico, I am not privy to anything they are doing.”

Robinson was a Charlotte native who traveled to Cabo on Oct. 28. with six of her friends. She died a day later.

Video of an attack involving two people — one of who, family members say, was Robinson — went viral after her death. The FBI said it has seen footage of the fight between Robinson and one of her traveling companions.

The FBI and Mexican police authorities have launched investigations into how she died. The lack of conclusive evidence and conflicting explanations have led to her story going viral, invoking global outcry with countless people closely following Robinson’s death. The hashtag #JusticeForShanquella has been trending on Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

What we know about Shanquella Robinson’s death

In the viral video of the attack, someone is seen beating Robinson while she falls to the floor, naked and barely verbal.

Robinson died on Oct. 29. Her death certificate, the stories of her friends, and a police report obtained by reporters differ on how.

Sallamondra Robinson, Shanquella’s mother, told news outlets that each friend from the trip has a different story and they initially told her that her daughter had alcohol poisoning.

Official autopsy reports list the cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” Mexican authorities are investigating Robinson’s death as a possible femicide, the State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California Sur previously confirmed.

The Charlotte Observer obtained excerpts from a police report earlier this week that had not yet been publicly released. The information was provided to the Observer by Gerardo Zuñiga, an investigative reporter who works in Los Cabos for MetropoliMx, and details were first reported by MetropoliMx on Monday.

This police report says Robinson received medical attention for nearly three hours before having a seizure, losing her pulse, and dying. Police say they were called due to “deceased person (cardiopulmonary arrest)“ and that report from police did not list an official cause of death.

Robinson’s sister Quilla Long said in a statement published to gofundme, the family will continue to investigate what happened and they are raising funds for legal fees.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

