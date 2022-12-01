Arrest warrant issued in Tampa for former NFL receiver Antonio Brown for this

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, a Miami native, has an arrest warrant for misdemeanor battery charges in Hillsborough County, according to multiple reports

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant for Brown, who has not played in the NFL since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him on Jan. 6 last season after he jogged off the field during a game with the New York Jets.

According to ESPN, the charge is related to “an incident on Nov. 28. On Nov. 29, a judge denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order to prevent him from possessing firearms or ammunition if he was considered a threat to himself or others.”

WFLA, an NBC affiliate in Tampa, reported the Tampa Police Department filed a protection order for the victim, who shares multiple children with Brown.

The alleged battery comes from the Nov. 28 incident, the outlet reported, where “TPD said that during the altercation ... Brown exited the residence and allegedly threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail. As a result, the victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head.”

It is the latest in a series of past incidents involving the law for Brown.

In late October, a South Florida jury decided Brown must pay $1.2 million to a truck driver, who alleged Brown had attacked him more than two years ago at the athlete’s Hollywood home.