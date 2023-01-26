Arrest warrant issued for teen accused in October armed carjacking

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old accused in an armed carjacking on the North Side in October.

Jerome McClung, of Wilkinsburg, is facing multiple charges for allegedly carjacking a man in the early hours of Oct. 12 in the area of East Ohio and James streets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pittsburgh police investigating carjacking; car recovered in Westmoreland County

The victim told police he was approached by three juveniles, one of whom pointed a gun at him, and stole his vehicle. It was later recovered in Westmoreland County.

Police said video surveillance and officers familiar with him identified McClung, according to the complaint.

Channel 11 News went through police records at the time and found eight carjackings in the city in the previous two months. Pittsburgh Police said they believed three of the carjackings and one attempted carjacking in the Shadyside area were connected to the three juveniles with guns.

A spokesperson for the department said they were investigating whether some or all of the other carjackings were connected.

McClung is being charged with robbery, simple assault, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and unauthorized use of an automobile.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

TRENDING NOW:

Customers struggling to get jewelry back after local store closes Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey Pine Township man accused of attacking woman with axe VIDEO: Homicide detectives, Allegheny County DA continue investigating death of Brackenridge police chief DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts