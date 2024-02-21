Arrest warrant issued for teen in connection to Christmas Day shooting in East Hills

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old who was involved in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills on Christmas Day.

Emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Fairlawn Street at 5:10 p.m. on Christmas.

According to the criminal complaint, a 17-year-old who had been shot in the leg was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A second person who had been shot in the foot arrived at the hospital by private means.

Surveillance video showed a white Dodge Challenger two streets away from where the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day. The license plate was linked back to the second victim, the complaint said.

Around 20 minutes later, the Challenger is shown coming back down Sunrise Street and stopping at Fairlawn Street. The person inside is shown talking to the first victim, identified as Jaiden Green.

Less than a minute later, the passenger door of the Challenger opens. Green pulls out a gun and starts shooting at the car as the occupants shoot back at him.

Green ran down Sunrise Street and was found on the front porch in the 1900 block of Fairlawn Street.

Green and the second victim both told police they didn’t remember anything about the day of the shooting, the complaint said. Green also said he didn’t know how he got shot.

Green is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.

