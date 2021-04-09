Arrest warrant issued for Trotwood man wanted in Dayton shooting

Apr. 9—An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a Trotwood man accused of shooting a man in the neck and arm last week after he was asked to leave the other man's apartment in Dayton.

Rene Laennec Reese, 45, is charged with four counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He is not in custody.

A 38-year-old Dayton man called for help shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday after he said his neighbor's brother shot him inside his apartment in the 100 block of Park Drive in Dayton. The victim said he ran to the area of Wyoming and Alberta streets nearby.

"I'm outside. I'm getting away from him," the gunshot victim said to an emergency dispatcher. "Hurry please."

The victim was shot twice: one bullet struck his upper left arm and the second struck his neck and hit his esophagus, according to an affidavit. The victim was in critical but stable condition following the shooting, Miami Valley Hospital staff told police.

The victim said Reese stayed at his apartment for three days but then he asked him to leave. He was putting Reese's belongings in the hallway when he said Reese shot him so he ran from the apartment to get away, the court document stated.