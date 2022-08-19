Arrest warrant issued for Troy man accused of threatening spouse

Aug. 19—A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Troy man accused of partner or family member assault.

John Clinton Alyea, 39, was arrested on July 13 at a Troy residence after he allegedly threatened to punch his wife.

Alyea, who posted $15,000 bail the next day and was released, was scheduled to appear in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 8 for arraignment on the felony charge.

But after he didn't show, Judge Matt Cuffe issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to a probable cause statement by Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Ben Fisher, he responded to a residence on Twin Creek Drive at about 5:35 p.m. July 13 for a reported disturbance.

Fisher reported that Alyea, the alleged victim and several children were present. The couple has been married for about eight years and she said Alyea acted like he was going to hit her with a closed fist several times but stopped short of making contact, according to the court document.

The alleged victim said she was afraid Alyea was going to hit her.

Fisher wrote in his statement that Alyea had two prior arrests for partner or family member assault.

According to County Deputy Attorney Jeffrey Zwang, Alyea was convicted on Oct. 25, 2018 and Oct. 7, 2021.

The maximum prison term for partner or family member assault, third offense, is five years in the Montana State Prison.