Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of killing local activist, police say

A warrant has been issued for a woman who police say allegedly killed a well-known Memphis activist.

Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit, and was killed after being shot multiple times around 11 p.m. on Yale Road on Aug. 13 in the 5100 block of Yale Road.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument over money.

The moments leading up to her murder were all caught on surveillance video from a nearby convenience store. The video shows Nelson talking with the suspect. Then they both step out of frame. They step back in the frame, and then the suspect fires what appears to be a warning shot at the ground. You can actually see a puff of smoke when the bullet hits the ground. They then walk back out of the frame, and that’s when Nelson was allegedly shot and killed.

An arrest warrant for 2nd Degree Murder has been issued on Tifanee Wright, 32. The investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument over money. pic.twitter.com/0TEjasT9ko — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 17, 2022

According to the Memphis Police Department, multiple witnesses saw the person who shot Nelson take off in a newer model black Infiniti sedan. Police released images of a woman who they named a person of interest in Nelson’s death.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Tifanee Wright, 32, for second-degree murder.

