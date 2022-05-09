Arrest warrant issued for woman charged in Hagerstown apartment building shooting

Hagerstown police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in last week's shooting on Oak Hill Avenue.

Police are looking for Ashley Dawn Taylor, 36, of Hagerstown, according to a news release issued Monday by HPD spokeswoman Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, platoon commander.

Taylor is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and numerous handgun violations, the release states.

According to police, Taylor and the victim, a 43-year-old woman, knew each other.

The two became involved in a fight in the 600 block of Oak Hill Avenue at Thursday afternoon. According to HPD, Taylor displayed a handgun.

The 43-year-old was shot in the stomach, HPD reported.

She was taken to Meritus Medical Center and is expected to survive, HPD Lt. John Lehman said Thursday.

Police have not released the victim's name.

The other person ran after the shooting, which was reported at 4:30 p.m.

The incident happened in a common area inside an apartment building.

Police are asking people with information on Taylor's whereabouts to call 240-313-4345 or email afleegal@hagerstownpd.org.

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter: @MiLewis.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Woman charged with attempted murder in Oak Hill Avenue shooting