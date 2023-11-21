Arrest warrant issued for woman convicted of vehicle theft

Nov. 20—An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who failed to show up in court Thursday after being convicted a day before of stealing a pickup truck last year in south Bakersfield.

Cindy Bernal confessed to taking the Chevrolet Silverado at 1 a.m. Aug. 1 and knowing it was stolen, according to a news release issued Monday by the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Bernal, who had previously been convicted of vehicle theft and residential burglary, was pulled over by Kern County Sheriff's deputies about nine hours after the truck was reported stolen, the DA's Office reported. It said the ignition had been damaged such that the vehicle had to be turned on and off with a tool, and its catalytic converter had been removed.

It noted she was not in custody during the trial and was present for the verdict, but that despite being ordered to return the next morning, Bernal failed to appear as ordered.

She faces eight years in prison on the auto theft conviction and could face additional charges relating to willful failure to appear in court, Monday's release said.