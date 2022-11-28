Arrest warrant issued after woman missing from Cleveland found shot dead in Allegheny County

More than 100 miles away, and a month and a half after she disappeared, police found Adrianna Taylor’s body buried at a home in Wilkinsburg on Thanksgiving night.

Sources tell Channel 11 that around 9:30 p.m., police found her body in a trash bag covered in cement and dumped in a hole in the backyard.

Previous coverage: Missing Cleveland woman found shot to death in Allegheny County backyard; death ruled a homicide

Surveillance video shows a man pulling up to the home, getting something out of the trunk and going to the backyard several times.

Hours later, police arrived and dug up her body.

Adrianna was missing out of Cleveland, where she lived with her boyfriend, Anthony Kennedy.

Sources say Cleveland investigators believe Kennedy shot and killed her there, then brought her body to his sister’s home in Wilkinsburg in October, where he’s accused of burying her.

They believe that on Thanksgiving, he returned to the burial site. That same night, police in Cleveland issued a warrant for his arrest on an aggravated murder charge.

Police have not said if they believe he is still in Pittsburgh, or if they think he has left.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Kennedy’s location and arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-252-7463 or to visit www.25crime.com.

WANTED: Anthony Kennedy for the murder of Adrianna Kennedy. Call 216-252-7463 with info. Up to $5,000 reward. pic.twitter.com/iov7QZKYOW — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) November 28, 2022

