Arrest warrant issued for woman suspected in shooting of man, child at Blue Springs hotel

Police are asking for help locating a 24-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman charged in the shooting of a man and child at a Blue Springs hotel nearly two weeks ago.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Samantha J. Thrasher, who is wanted in connection with the shooting about 11:50 p.m. on May 20 that injured a 36-year-old man and 7-year-old girl, according to Blue Springs police.

“Thrasher is considered armed and very dangerous, so do not attempt to apprehend but call the local police if she is seen,” police said on Facebook.

Thrasher was described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. She was seen with a light brown 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Thrasher allegedly assaulted the man by striking him with a closed fist and shooting him multiple times. She also allegedly shot the girl one time. The girl’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Thrasher with two counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Anyone who knows Thrasher’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police or 911.