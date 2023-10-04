Arrest warrant issued for youth pastor indicted on sex crimes, sheriff’s office says

A local youth pastor is wanted by authorities on numerous charges related to sex crimes against minors, court records show.

Jario Isidro Thomas Sanchez was indicted last week on 14 counts including gross sexual imposition, sexual imposition, unlawful restraint and abduction, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court filings.

The incidents span a roughly 12-year period, with the victims being under 16 years old in five incidents and under age 13 in three others, the indictment states.

During the time of many of the alleged incidents, Sanchez was working as a pastor or youth pastor at various churches in Hamilton County, Butler County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan told The Enquirer via email.

Court records show there's a warrant out for Sanchez's arrest.

As of Wednesday evening, jail records did not list him as an inmate at the Butler County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Officials: Youth pastor indicted on sex crimes, wanted by authorities