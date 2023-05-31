After arrest warrant, Putin is stuck in Russia: he is not going to Erdogan's inauguration either

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not left Russia after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant. State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin will go to the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan instead.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to presidential aide Yurii Ushakov

Details: Türkiye’s current president, Erdogan, won the election and will remain in office for another presidential term.

Typically, leaders from various countries are invited to his inauguration. However, according to Ushakov, instead of Putin, Speaker Volodin will go to the ceremony and represent Russia there.

Background:

On 17 March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for being responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Now, 123 countries that are members of the ICC are legally obliged to detain and bring Putin to court.

