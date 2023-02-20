Arrest warrant: Richmond County jailer fired gun into bedroom, endangering son

Newly-obtained arrest warrants noted that a Richmond County deputy jailer charged with reckless conduct on Feb. 9, fired multiple rounds inside her home.

At about 3 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the female deputy's home for a domestic incident involving her son, who is a minor, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Arrest warrants state the woman endangered her son's safety by firing two rounds from a semi-automatic pistol into a bedroom "with projectiles striking walls inside the residence."

Jailer arrested:Richmond County deputy arrested for reckless conduct, placed on administrative leave

Circle K shooting:Mother and son charged in Grovetown shooting at Circle K

The incident was investigated by the criminal investigation division and the deputy was placed on administrative leave, pending an internal affairs investigation, according to the release.

The deputy began her employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 10, 2001 and was assigned to the jail division, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: New information released about jailer placed on administrative leave