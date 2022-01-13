Arrest warrants being served throughout Sunbury

Jan. 13—SUNBURY — Multiple law enforcement agencies are serving search and arrest warrants across Sunbury this morning related to a recent shooting and other incidents, Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said.

Bremigen said multiple law enforcement agencies are searching city homes and looking for an undisclosed number of people.

Bremigen, along with Police Chief Brad Hare said if any resident or motorist happens to see any of the law enforcement officials to avoid the areas at this time.

Hare said a press conference will be held at the Sunbury Police station on Arch Street at 4 p.m. today to provide the public with more details of today's events.

Anyone with any information on the recent shooting incident and robberies in the city is asked to contact Northumberland County 911.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.