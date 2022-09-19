Arrest warrants detail shooting incident involving Chaka Zulu, longtime manager of Ludacris

Arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News detail the incidents police said occurred during the June 2022 shooting outside of Chaka Zulu’s restaurant, Apt4B.

Chaka Zulu, who is the longtime manager of Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label, faces multiple charges including murder in connection to the shooting, which left one person dead and two hospitalized.

Police said there appears to have been an argument or altercation that happened and the victims were shot in the parking lot of the shopping center.

The shooting left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead and Zulu and another person in the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, claims he fired in self defense.

Obafemi has since been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.

One of the warrants alleges Obafemi “knowingly and intentionally did commit the offense of murder, shooting Mr. Artez Bention in the chest with a firearm”.

On another warrant for the aggravated assault charge, Atlanta Police alleged that Obafemi then fired a second shot at the other victim, leaving that victim with a “graze wound to the right leg”.

In regards to the simple battery charge Obafemi is facing, police stated that Obafemi “intentionally cause physical harm” to another victim, by “choking” and “slamming his head against the rear window of a vehicle”.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Obafemi’s attorney Gabe Banks who released the following statement:

“Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all of the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture. Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his named will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”

Story continues

Channel 2 Action News also received a statement from Benton’s family who said the following:

“The family is relieved that someone is finally being brought to Justice for our loss. We are hopeful law enforcement and the prosecution will do the right thing and bring Justice and closure for our family. We would also like to add that Artez was known for his tough exterior and his warm and fuzzy personality, with a smile that could make all your problems go away. In his past times outside of working and studying to become and Electrician Artez would help his father with his lawn care business. Each Sunday, he would conduct baseball training for his nephew and a few other children at Wade Walker Park. If that wasn’t enough on his plate Artez still made time for a social life with Family and friends. Artez was a die-hard family man who loved to travel, cut hair, read, fish, play baseball, basketball and bowling. we would like it to be known that there was a resolution done by the GA representative in recognition of Artez. Also that the people know that he had a life with great promise that should not be diminished by the notoriety of the person that took his life.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: