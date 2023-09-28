Arrest warrants issued for 16-year-old accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Atlanta student
Authorities are searching for a teenager accused of being involved in the disappearance of an Atlanta student.
Atlanta Public Schools police said they were looking for a 13-year-old David T. Howard Middle School student was last seen walking out of the building shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
An Amber Alert for the teen was issued Wednesday night, saying she was believed to have been abducted by 16-year-old Emmanuel Williams.
Authorities did not say how the teens knew each other.
Early Thursday, school officials confirmed that the 13-year-old was dropped off in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. A neighbor saw her photo on the news and called 911.
TRENDING STORIES:
Remains found on side of NC interstate over 30 years ago identified as Georgia woman
Georgia city named one of the best towns to retire in by Southern Living
I-285 reopens after damage on bridge causes traffic nightmare for hours in Sandy Springs
APS police obtained warrants for Williams for kidnapping and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer. Both charges are felony charges.
Authorities have not provided additional details regarding the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: