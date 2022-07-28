Arrest warrants issued for 2 men after investigators find thousands of bags of heroin in apartment

Investigators have issued arrest warrants for two men after an undercover investigation led police to find thousands of bags of drugs in an apartment unit.

Montel Mitchell, 27, of Rankin, and Durobb Johnson Jr., 18, of Braddock, are now wanted in connection with the investigation.

Authorities say their investigation was launched approximately two months ago after allegations of drug trafficking taking place in and around an apartment complex of the Palisades Plaza in the borough of Rankin. This was a result of recent increased violence taking place in this same area.

At 6 a.m. Thursday morning, the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Team (DANET), along with other agencies, executed a search warrant at the an apartment where they found approximately 4,000 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun.

The agencies included in Thursday’s investigation included the Swissvale Police Department; Penn Hills Police Department; Pennsylvania State Police; Drug Enforcement Administration; North Versailles Police Department; Rankin Police Department; Penn Hills Police Special Response Team (SRT); and North Versailles Police Special Response Team (SRT).

