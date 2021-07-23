Arrest warrants issued for 2 men wanted in separate Butler County rape investigations

Jul. 23—Two men were indicted this week as they face multiple charges of rape involving juveniles.

The separate cases were presented to the Butler County grand jury and released this week, according to the Butler County Prosecutor's Office. Both cases involve a juvenile victim, said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Heile.

Reyes Samano, 48, of West Chester Twp., faces six counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. According to the direct indictment released, Samano, who was in his early 40s at the time of the incidents, allegedly had sexual conduct with a juvenile victim between Jan. 1, 2015, and April 30, 2016.

Heile said there was one victim and that victim was 10 when the sexual assault began. She said the offenses occurred in West Chester and Liberty townships.

This case came to light some five years after the alleged incident, but Heile said, "It's not uncommon, especially when you're dealing with child victims, to have delayed disclosures."

In a separate case, Carlos Robles, 31, of Argo, Illinois, faces three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. Heile said this also involved a single victim.

According to the direct indictment, between Dec. 25, 2019, and March 5, 2021, Robles, either by force or threat of force, engaged in sexual conduct with the minor, who was under 16 at the time.

This case originated in Fairfield, according to the prosecutor's office.

Arrest warrants were issued for both men Wednesday after the indictments were announced.

Heile said sexual assault, including rape, is a crime they regularly prosecute. Annually, the prosecutor's office will often see dozens of sexual assault crimes.