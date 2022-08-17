Arrest warrants issued for 2 teens accused in July robbery, shooting in Pittsburgh

Arrest warrants have been issued for two teens accused of a July shooting in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood.

The shooting happened on East Warrington on July 29 and it left a man unable to speak.

According to police paperwork, it said the victim was robbed while trying to buy a gun off people from Facebook, who ended up being 15 and 16 years old.

When the victim tried driving away, police said the 16-year-old shot him in the face and wounded him.

Charges were filed Tuesday night. The teens have not yet been arrested.

