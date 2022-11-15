Arrest warrants issued for Casey Gray

Nov. 14—A Wisconsin judge has issued an arrest warrant for Casey Gray after the former Texas House of Representatives candidate failed to appear in court on three pending court cases.

According to Walworth County court records, Gray, 40, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday and when he didn't, an assistant district attorney requested the warrant, but asked that his Jan. 23, 2023 trial date remain in effect.

Gray, who lost against State Rep. Brooks Landgraf in a highly contentious battle in March, is accused of violating restraining orders in Walworth County Circuit Court in Wisconsin.

He's facing one count of violating/harassment restraining order in a case filed in April 2018 and he's facing two counts in a case filed one month later. The charges are misdemeanors.

According to court records, three of Gray's attorneys have withdrawn from the cases, the latest in June. No new attorneys are reflected in the court records.