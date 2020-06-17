Fired Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Felony Murder in Rayshard Brooks Shooting

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced criminal charges against two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed during a DUI arrest after he fell asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru lane.

Former Atlanta cop Garrett Rolfe, 27, has been charged with 11 counts—including felony murder—for shooting Brooks on June 12 as he was running away through the crowded parking lot, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said. After shooting him twice in the back, Rolfe then kicked the 27-year-old man “while he was lying on the ground,” the prosecutor said.

“Mr. Brooks on the night of the incident was calm and cordial and displaced a cooperative nature. Secondly, even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impacted, his demeanor during this incident was also jovial,” Howard said during an afternoon press conference.

“Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat,” he added.

During the press conference, Howard said his office’s decision to file charges against Rolfe and the other officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, came after reviewing eight videos of the incident, as well as taser and ballistics reports. They also interviewed seven witnesses.

Howard alleged that Rolfe knew that the Taser Brooks was holding when he was shot had been fired twice—rendering it unusable and not a danger to the officers. When Brooks turned and tried to fire the Taser at the two men as he was running, Rolfe shot Brooks in the back.

“Mr. Brooks was running away at the time the shot was fired,” Howard said, stating that he was about 18 feet and three inches away from Rolfe when he was fired upon, a violation of police code and use of excessive force.

After he was shot, Brooks did not receive aid for two minutes—and Brosnan stood on his shoulders “as he was fighting for his life,” Howard said.

“It is Atlanta law for an officer to render aid for someone after they’ve been shot,” he said.

Brosnan, who Howard said had “remarkably” become a state witness, also faces three charges, including aggravated assault and violation of oath. Howard said Brosnan’s decision to testify against his colleague marks the first time an officer has agreed to “testify against someone in his own department.”

However, Brosnan’s attorney said that Brosnan was cooperating with investigators but it was “absolutely untrue” to say he’d turned state witness.

“The decision to initiate charges by the Fulton County DA’s office is irrational, unethical and obviously based on factors which should have nothing to do with the proper administration of justice,” Don Samuel said in the statement, adding that his client plans to plead not guilty.

Howard said that while he is recommending a $50,000 bond for Brosnan, he believes Rolfe should be held without bail. Prosecutors are now asking the two officers to turn themselves in by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Rolfe faces a maximum life sentence or the death penalty, while Brosnan faces up to 20 years in prison.

Before Brosnan’s attorney released a statement, Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks’ family, had praised Brosnan for apparently having the courage to come forward and admit his wrongdoing—and agreeing to go against his fellow officer.

“It’s heartbreaking but it’s an attempt to redefine justice,” Stewart said. “The positivity of this situation is the courageousness of Officer Brosnan to step forward and say what was wrong. It’s that kind of officer that will change policing.”