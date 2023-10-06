Arrest warrants reveal Augusta murder was initially armed robbery, second suspect arrested

A second man was recently arrested in connection to the Sept. 15 murder of a 33-year-old Augusta man.

Kentrell Deontae Allen, 20, of Augusta, was arrested Thursday and is charged with murder while committing a felony and armed robbery, according to arrest warrants.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Richmond County sheriff's deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street for a shooting, according to previous reporting.

Allen and his co-defendant, Traveon Wade, 21, attempted to rob Dwayne Anthony Tillman II, 33, of Augusta, and Allen fired his weapon four to five times, with one hitting Tillman, according to warrants. Tillman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wade was arrested on Sept. 16 and is charged with murder, possession of a knife or firearm during a crime, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to previous reporting.

Previous arrest: Augusta man killed in early morning shooting, one arrested

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Second suspect arrested in Sept. 15 murder in Augusta