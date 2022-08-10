Arrest in Wendy's drive-thru robbery

Aug. 10—MANCHESTER — Police used DNA evidence to arrest a woman this month who is accused of robbing a local Wendy's by climbing through the drive-thru window.

The woman, Cristy Gonzalez, was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, and fifth-degree larceny, in connection with events that occurred about a year ago.

Gonzalez is currently imprisoned at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic, after being convicted of third-degree burglary in April. She is serving 18 months.

The affidavit supporting Gonzalez's arrest on Tuesday provides the following details:

On Aug. 11, 2021, police were called to the Wendy's restaurant on Buckland Street.

An employee told police a woman, now identified as Gonzalez, placed an order like normal, and drove up to the drive-thru window.

When the cash register opened, Gonzalez reached through the window to grab cash.

The employee said she tried to fight the woman off, but then Gonzalez reached back into her car and grabbed an object inside a shopping bag. The employee said the object appeared to be a gun, so she backed away from the window.

Gonzalez then climbed through the window and ordered her and her boss to give her money. They opened the registers and Gonzalez grabbed the cash, then climbed back through the window and drove away, the employee told police.

The total amount of money stolen was $524.

Detectives were able to obtain three pieces of hair from the inside of the drive-thru window frame and sent them to the state forensic lab for analysis.

As police were waiting for the results, Gonzalez was identified as a possible suspect because she was arrested in connection with the robbery of a gas station two days later. Her physical characteristics were similar to the suspect described by the Wendy's employees.

In January, police received a report from the state forensic lab which stated that one of the hairs located on the inside of the drive-thru window contained Gonzalez's DNA.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.