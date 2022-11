Bravo

Ashley Darby went all out for Halloween this year by channeling Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton in the most epic way. Of course, it didn’t take long for her castmates on The Real Housewives of Potomac to react to the incredible costume. As captured in an October 31 Instagram post by Comments by Bravo, many of the cast members weighed in on Ashley’s video post. Robyn wrote, “Ashleyyyyyy” and added multiple emojis that showed she ap