Arrest of Zenith Drive man led to seizure of several stolen dirt bikes and off-road vehicles

The stolen motorcycles, recovered by police this week, were loaded onto a flatbed truck.
WORCESTER — City police seized a large number of stolen dirt bikes and off-road vehicles from a basement at Shamrock Street.

Cracking down on dirt bike riders within city limits has been a yearslong project for Worcester police.

Laqwon T. Brooks, 32, of Zenith Drive was arrested Monday on charges of motor vehicle larceny, use of a motor vehicle without authority and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, according to court records. He is accused of stealing a motorcycle, according to the application for arrest complaint.

According to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the Worcester police, Brooks' arrest is connected to the seizure of dirt bikes and off road vehicles in the basement of a Shamrock Street apartment house.

Brooks was arraigned in District Court Tuesday and he is scheduled for a pretrial hearing June 7. Bail was set at $500 cash and a $5,000 bond for Brooks Tuesday.

Two people ride dirt bikes on Front Street in 2019.
