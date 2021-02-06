Arrested in Capitol Riot: Organized Militants and a Horde of Radicals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Valentino-DeVries, Grace Ashford, Denise Lu, Eleanor Lutz, Alex Leeds Matthews and Karen Yourish
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the weeks since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges against more than 175 people — less than a quarter of those involved in the melee, but enough to provide a rough portrait of the mob and the sprawling investigation into its actions.

At least 21 of those charged so far had ties to militant groups and militias, according to court documents and other records. At least 22 said they were current or former members of the military. More than a dozen were clear supporters of the conspiracy theory QAnon. But a majority expressed few organizing principles, outside a fervent belief in the false assertion that President Donald Trump had won reelection.

The accused came from at least 39 states, as far away as Hawaii. At least three were state or local officials, and three were police officers. Some were business owners; others were unemployed or made their living as conservative social media personalities. Many made comments alluding to revolution and violence, while others said the protests had been largely peaceful.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

A New York Times review of federal cases through the end of January suggests that many of those in the horde were likely disorganized, but some groups and individuals came to the events of Jan. 6 trained and prepared for battle. The early charges set the stage for those to come as the Justice Department promises to prosecute even those accused of misdemeanor trespass, and also devotes resources to more serious crimes, like conspiracy and homicide.

11 have been charged with conspiracy.

Prosecutors have said some of the people involved in the riot could face charges of seditious conspiracy, which requires proof that rioters planned to use force to oppose the authority of the United States government or to hinder the execution of its laws. Such cases are complex because they require evidence not only of planning but also intent, and no such charges have yet been filed.

The few conspiracy charges that the government has already brought provide clues to how these investigations might grow.

Two cases with conspiracy charges appear limited in scope, including one involving two friends from Texas who posted pictures of themselves on Facebook at the Capitol with the caption “You want to steal our election, and not hear us in court? Good! Now you’ll hear our civil unrest!” and a mother and son recognized from photographs with the son, Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, carrying zip-tie handcuffs.

But other more prominent cases involving conspiracy charges cite the involvement of two major right-wing groups: the Oath Keepers militia and the Proud Boys, a nationalist organization. In both of those matters, prosecutors have already referenced other unnamed participants who they say were involved, hinting that the number of accused conspirators is likely to grow.

“As with a traditional criminal case, you build up through the organization,” said Anne Milgram, an ex-prosecutor and former attorney general of New Jersey who has been a frequent critic of Trump.

At least 21 have possible ties to militant groups.

More than 10% of those now facing federal charges have expressed allegiance to or affinity for militant groups, according to the court records or other documentation like video footage of group events. Some hold leadership roles, while others are described by prosecutors as wearing their group’s paraphernalia or discussing plans to travel to the Jan. 6 protests with members.

Four members of the Proud Boys were recently charged with conspiracy. Seven other people with possible ties to the group were arrested and publicly charged in January, including one of the group’s leaders, Joseph Randall Biggs.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department charged an additional Proud Boys leader, Ethan Nordean, and still others are known to have been near the Capitol during the riot. The Times based its analysis on charges made public through Jan. 31, so these people were not included.

Three people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia have been charged with conspiracy to interfere with law enforcement officers and obstruct a proceeding of Congress. Two others who demonstrated affinity for the group are facing other federal charges. Several more people wearing insignia of the group or moving in concert with them appear in videos of the mob but have not been charged.

Followers of other groups, such as the Three Percenters, were also present on Jan. 6, as were people who publicly aligned themselves with white supremacist organizations like Patriot Front. While the vast majority of those who stormed the Capitol may not have pledged membership in such groups, some did adopt related language and imagery, by showing a “white power” hand sign in photos or wearing clothing with battle insignia or mockery of the Holocaust.

Although organized groups may have played an important role in the attack, most people identified so far were more loosely affiliated. In part, this reflects the slower development of cases with conspiracy charges, but it is also consistent with patterns of radicalization on the far right in recent years, said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University.

“The majority appear to be individuals who are not card-carrying members of particular groups,” she said. “There is nothing they are identifying with other than an overarching set of ideologies and misinformation.”

At least 22 are current or former military members.

Veterans and service members appear to have been overrepresented in the crowds that stormed the Capitol: Of the 176 people charged in federal court, at least 22 claim some sort of military experience.

Militant and militia groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are known to recruit and attract military members, who often lean conservative in their views.

“You see people on the videos of the riots who are clearly making use of tactical training, and that is relevant to some potential charges, if you made a plan and treated this as if it were a military operation,” said Emily Berman, a law professor at the University of Houston who focuses on domestic laws related to national security. “But I think it’s also potentially problematic if you have people who are charged with serving the country or upholding the law who have these views and act on them.”

At least 13 voiced QAnon beliefs.

A majority of people arrested so far espoused some belief in disinformation, at minimum the idea that the election had been stolen from Trump, or that Vice President Mike Pence could change the outcome of the vote certification on Jan. 6.

At least 13 of those who were federally charged have voiced a clear affiliation with QAnon, according to court documents and confirmed social media accounts.

The sweeping conspiracy theory holds, among other things, that Democrats are part of a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles, and that Trump is secretly fighting to bring them to justice.

Because of the sprawling, amorphous nature of the QAnon theories, the number of obvious adherents is almost certainly an undercount of those in the group who held at least some of the views, which have become entangled with more mainstream conservative rhetoric.

QAnon supporters were some of the most prominent figures in the mob, wearing clothing and carrying signs to highlight their beliefs. Christine Priola, a school occupational therapist from Ohio, brought a sign to the Senate floor that said “The Children Cry Out for Justice.”

Legal experts said even a sincere belief in the conspiracy theories about the election would not likely be a successful strategy for the defense.

“I don’t care what you believe, you know you’re not supposed to break into the Capitol,” Berman said.

How the federal charges break down

A majority of charges so far are for violations like trespassing or disorderly conduct, or for obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Many of these are misdemeanors.

“We try to look for the most easily provable case” to quickly file a criminal complaint, said Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

The authorities moved quickly to arrest those who had brazenly posted internet videos of themselves committing crimes, or whose images had become iconic symbols of the riot: a man carrying a Confederate flag through the halls of Congress; another who propped his feet on a desk in the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; a third who stood on the floor of the Senate shirtless, wearing a painted face, headdress and horns. But slowly, more complex allegations have also trickled in.

More than 40 people are facing more serious charges like obstruction of a law enforcement officer, weapons violations or theft of government property. These include people arrested outside the Capitol grounds with weapons like guns and Molotov cocktails, and others charged with making threats against their own family members and against congressional officials.

One man was charged with a federal crime over threats to kill Pelosi and with local violations in Washington, D.C., after federal agents said they found a Glock pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his trailer.

More than two dozen defendants are accused of the most severe crimes so far — assaulting an officer or conspiring with others in the attack on the Capitol. These cases include a Marine Corps veteran who brought a hockey stick to the protest and is accused of using it to beat a police officer on the Capitol steps, as well as a Connecticut man seen on video pinning a bleeding officer to a door with a riot shield.

Such cases are certain to increase, as investigators put pressure on people already in custody, and as they determine who killed Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer, and who placed pipe bombs at nearby buildings.

Since Jan. 31, federal prosecutors have revealed charges against more than a dozen more people, who were not included in the Times analysis. Justice Department officials have said they expect the number of people charged to increase geometrically in the days and weeks to come.

NOTES: The 176 people reviewed in this article had federal charges filed and unsealed as of Jan. 31. Trespassing and disrupting Congress includes illegal entry, disorderly conduct and obstructing official proceedings.

SOURCES: Court documents in federal cases identified by the U.S. Department of Justice as being related to events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6; Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University; public video, images, documents and social media.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Latest Stories

  • Biden unites with all past presidents - apart from Trump - to call for end to ‘political extremism’

    'For so many in our nation, this is a dark, dark time' says US president

  • 95-year-old woman who worked as Nazi concentration camp secretary charged over 10,000 murders

    A 95-year-old woman has been charged as an accessory to the murder of 10,000 people because she worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp, German prosecutors announced on Friday. The woman has not been named under German privacy laws but has been partially identified by local media as Irmgard F, a German pensioner living in a retirement home in Pinneberg, north of Hamburg. From June 1943 and April 1945 she worked as a secretary and typist for the commandant of Stutthof concentration camp, in present day Poland. She is charged with “assisting those responsible for the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war at the camp”. It is not the first time a woman has been charged over the Holocaust, but the decision to bring charges against a former secretary is the latest in a series of recent attempts to widen prosecutions beyond those directly involved in sending prisoners to their deaths.

  • Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows

    Inmates at a St. Louis jail set fires, broke out windows and threw things from fourth-floor windows Saturday in the latest disturbance over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have limited visits and stalled court proceedings, officials said. Dozens of law enforcement officers were working to bring the situation under control at the St. Louis City Justice Center, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, Jacob Long, said. About 115 inmates were involved, said Long, who described the group as “extremely violent and noncompliant" in an interview with The Associated Press.

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Biden news - live: President bars Trump from intelligence briefings as predecessor returns to social media

    Follow for all the latest from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Mike Pence starting podcast to 'share the good news of conservatism'

    Barely two weeks after leaving office, the former US vice president Mike Pence has switched his attention to “attracting new hearts and minds to the conservative cause” as the host of a podcast directed at American youth. Mr Pence will become the first Ronald Reagan presidential scholar at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a group set up in the 1960s to promote conservative values among a generation of high school and college students and those just embarking on their working lives. Hosting a podcast will be familiar territory for Mr Pence, who was a prominent conservative radio voice in the Midwest for several years before his election to Congress in 2000. Billing himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” a milder version of the firebrand right-wing radio personality beloved by Donald Trump's supporters, Mr Pence hosted discussions on conservative and religious themes. “The Vice-President will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and lessons learned forward,” a Pence spokesperson said of the podcast, according to Politico.

  • Judge sets bail hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse next week

    Judge Bruce Schroeder on Friday scheduled the hearing for Thursday afternoon for Kyle Rittenhouse, who's accused of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and wounding Grosskreutz during protests in Kenosha in August. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, contends the protesters attacked him and he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse moved out of the Antioch, Illinois, apartment he shared with his mother after he posted a $2 million cash bond in November and hasn't given the court his new address.

  • Missing Soldier's Unit Suffered from Low Morale Before His Disappearance, Investigation Finds

    The findings concluded the high tempo of the unit's deployment cycle "placed remarkable stress on the soldiers in the unit."

  • Chris Pratt’s brother and other California police officers shared Three Percenter gun militia imagery online: report

    Member of the right-wing group were involved in the Capitol riot

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • President Biden's flight home on Air Force One

    President Biden's first flight on Air Force One as commander-in-chief lasted 25 minutes — about one-third the time it takes for the Acela to trace his beloved Amtrak route from D.C. to Wilmington.What he's saying: It's a "great honor" to ride as president on the iconic symbol of American power and diplomacy, Biden told reporters on the tarmac upon landing at New Castle Air National Guard Base. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.“You realize, they’ve used this air strip to practice landings for the 747 takeoffs for the president’s plane for a long time,” Biden said, with the nostalgia of someone with a home just five miles away. “Now I’m getting off that plane. It’s really kind of strange.”Behind the scenes: Axios was on board for Biden's sunset flight home to Delaware on Friday.At Joint Base Andrews, he tucked a challenge coin into the palm of the female colonel who greeted and saluted him before he boarded at 5:31 p.m. The flight was wheels up at 5:42 p.m. and landed at 6:07 p.m.The weekend family visit comes between his son Hunter's birthday and the Super Bowl, between a crucial COVID-19 budget framework vote and the impeachment trial of former President Trump.TVs aboard the flight showed ESPN — and CNN, a departure from his predecessor's viewing habits.Everyone including the president wore masks.Biden didn't talk politics with his press corps — nor did he make the customary trip to the back of the cabin for small talk amid the pandemic, opting instead for a short, outdoor gaggle after the flight.After 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's wingman, Biden has taken countless flights on all kinds of government aircraft. Friday's short flight was on the "baby" plane, a 757, not the big 747. It's “a great plane," he said. "It’s the same plane that we had as vice president, only it’s much nicer.”Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Fairfax County Schools to Reopen with ‘Classroom Monitors’ as Thousands of Teachers Stay Home

    Fairfax County schools are set to reopen classrooms for in-person learning this month, but thousands of teachers plan to continue working from home. Fairfax County Public Schools plans to have students and teachers return to classrooms on February 16. However, 2,300 of the district’s 15,000 teachers many teachers will continue to instruct their classes virtually even while their students are physically present in the classroom. Because of this, classroom monitors will be present in the classroom with children during class. So far, 645 classroom monitors have been hired, and the school district needs 205 more, Fox 5 DC reported. The teachers who will stay home received approval for their American Disabilities Act requests submitted back in the fall before distribution of the coronavirus vaccine to Fairfax County teachers began. School unions across the country have balked at returning to in-person classes, arguing that it is still not safe for them to return to work due to the pandemic. However, some data suggests that fears of contracting the virus in a school setting have been overblown. A study from the American Academy of Pediatrics offered the striking finding that among the 90,000 students and staff observed in the study who returned to in-person classes, there were zero instances of child-to-adult transmission within schools. Among the 11 North Carolina school districts that participated in the study over nine weeks, there were 773 community-acquired coronavirus cases, and an additional 32 infections were acquired in schools. The Fairfax County public school system, which enrolls 186,000 students, will prioritize vulnerable students for in-person learning, including those with disabilities and those learning English. The reopening plan, which will allow any student to come to school for two days of in-person classes per week by March 16, was unanimously approved by the county School Board. “We acknowledge that no situation is risk-free, but the risks are greater in not returning students at this time,” said Fairfax Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand. “Our president has asked for this, and we must come together now.”

  • Witnesses testify about members of Congress supporting QAnon during a House Homeland Security Committee

    At a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Thursday, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán asked former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at DHS Elizabeth Neumann and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt about the danger of members of Congress supporting QAnon and other groups that have been labeled domestic terror threats by the FBI.

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

    Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libya's coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the U.N. migration agency said Friday. The International Organization for Migration tweeted that more than 1,000 migrants have recently departed from Libya's shores, escaping “dire humanitarian conditions.” Over 800 of them were stopped by the Libyan coast guard and sent to the North African country's notorious detention centers, the IOM said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene finally apologises but only after attacking AOC and blaming media for hate she spread

    Marjorie Taylor Greene assailed the news media and a "tyrannically controlled government" run by Democrats during a press conference the morning after she was removed from her committee assignments in the House of Representatives, which debated whether to oust her for a history of antisemitic and racist remarks and support for violent conspiracy theories. When pressed to respond to her apparent support for the deaths of prominent Democrats in Facebook comments, she ended the press conference. In her remarks, she accused Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of faking her "outrage with another hoax" following the Capitol attack and said the news media is "doing a good job of addicting our nation to hate."

  • 9-year-old boy begs Biden administration to stop his father's deportation to Guatemala

    "They're choosing to keep a parent and child separated that they had already separated before and traumatized," said the attorney for Fernando Ochoa's dad.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election conspiracy documentary starts with an epic disclaimer from OAN

    Mike Lindell's election fraud conspiracies are too wild even for OANN. The MyPillow CEO and big fan of former President Donald Trump has been spouting unproven and unhinged conspiracy theories alleging Trump actually won re-election for months now. And on Friday, he bought out a three-hour spot on the far-right One America News Network to host a so-called documentary outlining his very false claims. OANN is no stranger to airing falsities about the 2020 election; the lies it promoted often even ended up in Trump's tweets until his Twitter suspension last month. But Lindell's documentary apparently went too far, leading the network to put a massive disclaimer ahead of the presentation that both disavows Lindell's claims and encourages viewers to "hear from all sides," even Lindell's patently false one. you really need to experience the whole disclaimer in full pic.twitter.com/6gz08PD43h — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 5, 2021 OANN is the latest right-wing network to display a bit of hesitation when dealing with Lindell. NewsMax had Lindell on as a guest the other day to discuss his ban from Twitter, but when he immediately turned to the election, one of the hosts stormed off the set. The NewsMax host has since apologized to Lindell. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Teens Who Set House on Fire Killing Immigrant Family of 5 To Be Tried as Adults

    Two 16-year-olds will face charges as adults after setting fire to a house that killed five people in Green Valley Ranch in Denver last year. Arrest and charges: Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, two of the three arrested teens connected to the fire that killed members of an immigrant family in August 2020, have been charged as adults, prosecutors said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Per earlier @CBSDenver reporting, @DenverDAsOffice today announced two suspects are being charged as adults in the August arson fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family.

  • 10 Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give Your Friends

    Okay, one does include actual cheeseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest