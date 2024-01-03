Arrested or cited in Arizona and headed to court? Here's how to find your court date

If you were arrested or received a citation in Arizona and want to check your court date, a good place to start in most instances is the Arizona Judicial Branch website, which allows you to search case information for most courts in the state.

On the "Public Access to Court Case Information" page, enter your first name, last name and date of birth, and select "all searchable courts" or the specific court if you know it.

When you find your case on the results list, click on the case number. From there, click on the hyperlinked court name, which will take you to the contact information for the court hearing your case. Call the court using the contact information on that page to find out how to get more information about your court date.

Some courts have searchable online databases or calendars showing case dates and deadlines. The Arizona Bar Foundation has assembled a list of court calendar websites for many Arizona courts at www.azcourthelp.org.

A few courts do not list their cases in the Arizona Judicial Branch's database, including the municipal courts in Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Paradise Valley and Tempe. Cases from the Justice Courts of Maricopa County, which handle many civil and criminal traffic citations and other misdemeanor offenses, are also not in the judicial branch's database.

How do I find my court date in Maricopa County Superior Court?

If you know your case is being heard in Maricopa County Superior Court, you can go directly to that court's website to find your next court date.

On the "Case Search" tab, select either civil, criminal, family or probate court cases. Then, select the "Case Information" hyperlink on the next page. Enter your first and last name on the search page and hit the search button. You can also search by case number if you know it or by initials and date of birth.

Once the results appear, if searching by name, find the name with your birth date next to it and select the case number. On the case history page, scroll to the "Case Calendar" section and find the date and time for your court date.

Use the name of the judge in your case to determine where you need to appear.

