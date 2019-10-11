Arrest of Giuliani associates ensnares 'Congressman 1'

This courtroom sketch depicts from left, attorney Kevin Downing, Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and attorney Thomas Zehnle standing before U.S. Judge Michael Nachmanoff, at federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Parnas and Fruman, two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump's lawyer and the Ukraine investigation, were charged with federal campaign finance violations. The charges relate to a $325,000 donation to a group supporting President Donald Trump's reelection. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Businessmen with ties to Rudy Giuliani lobbied a U.S. congressman in 2018 for help ousting the American ambassador to Ukraine around the same time they committed to raising money for the lawmaker.

An indictment unsealed Thursday identified the lawmaker only as "Congressman 1." But the donations described in the indictment match campaign finance reports for former Rep. Pete Sessions, a Texas Republican who lost his re-election bid in November 2018.

Sessions, 64, has denied wrongdoing. But the federal indictment alleges "Congressman 1" was part of what prosecutors described as a coordinated effort to remove Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch at the behest of an unnamed Ukrainian official.

Sessions, who has been weighing a political comeback, now finds himself entangled in the impeachment investigation centered on President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine as well as Giuliani's relationships in the former Soviet republic.

The indictment was made public Thursday following the arrest of two Florida businessmen with ties to Giuliani. It alleges that Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman leveraged a flurry of GOP political donations in a campaign to force Yovanovitch's removal, an effort prosecutors say was aided by laundered foreign money.

Parnas and Fruman's outsized political giving allowed the two relatively unknown entrepreneurs to quickly win access to the highest levels of the Republican Party — including face-to-face meetings with Trump at the White House and Mar-a-Lago.

On May 9, 2018, Parnas posted a photo of himself and his business partner David Correia with Sessions in his Capitol Hill office, with the caption "Hard at work !!"

Later that same day, Sessions sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking Yovanovitch's dismissal because he had "notice of concrete evidence" that she had "spoken privately and repeatedly about her disdain for the current Administration."

Campaign finance records show Parnas and Fruman later contributed $2,700 apiece to Session's campaign, the maximum allowed individual contribution.

Sessions said Thursday that he will vigorously defend himself against any allegations of wrongdoing.

"I was first approached by these individuals for a meeting about the strategic need for Ukraine to become energy independent," Sessions said, according to a written statement. "There was no request in that meeting and I took no action."

Sessions added that "several congressional colleagues" were the source of the allegations in his letter claiming that Yovanovitch had disparaged Trump, not Parnas and Fruman. He also sought to distance himself Giuliani, who he described as a friend of more than 30 years.

"I do not know what his business or legal activities in Ukraine have been," the ex-congressman said of the president's personal lawyer.

Parnas and Fruman were arrested Wednesday evening as they attempted to board an overseas flight at Dulles International Airport in Washington. Correia and another man, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen named Andrey Kukushkin, are also charged in the case.

Though Parnas posted a May 2018 photo of himself with a smiling Trump during a private dinner at the White House also attended by Fruman, the president denied having any idea who the two arrested men are.

"I don't know those gentlemen," said Trump, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House. "Now it's possible that I have a picture with them, because I have a picture with everybody...I don't know them. I don't know about them. I don't know what they do. ... Maybe they were clients of Rudy. You have to ask Rudy."

A week after Parnas and Fruman visited Sessions in Washington, a company controlled by the pair, Global Energy Producers, gave $325,000 to a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump's reelection bid, according to the committee's financial disclosure reports.

The pair obtained the money for the contribution through a private loan and then funneled it through a complex series of wire transfers through multiple bank accounts. Prosecutors alleged the transactions were intended to illegally conceal the true source of the funds.

Tax documents filed by a nonprofit wing of America First Action in November 2018 show a handful of Trump allies held key positions at the group, including Texas GOP fundraiser Roy Bailey, a longtime Sessions political supporter who was the finance co-chairman of Trump's inaugural committee. Bailey, a lobbyist, is also a longtime business partner of Giuliani's.