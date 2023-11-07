Arrested former SJ Sharks youth coach identified, accused of sexual assault of a minor

(KRON) — A former San Jose Junior Sharks coach was arrested last week in Colorado, the San Jose Police Department confirmed Monday. The suspect was identified as Kevin Whitmer, 32, and police said he was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

Whitmer is accused of assaulting the victim(s) at the Sharks’ rink and at his temporary San Jose home. He now lives in Denver, and he is a former assistant coach for the Colorado Thunderbirds youth hockey organization.

Los Gatos ‘Party Mom’ pleads not guilty to slew of new charges

SJPD said its Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce investigated the crime on Wednesday and Whitmer emerged as the primary suspect. He was arrested in Denver on Thursday.

Whitmer worked as a head coach and skills coach for the Jr. Sharks and an assistant head coach for the Thunderbirds.

He was booked into jail for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and possession of child pornography. Anyone with information is asked to call (408) 900-6564 or (408) 537-1397.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.