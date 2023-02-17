Arrested German intel officer was to leak HIMARS and IRIS-T locations in Ukraine to Moscow – Der Spiegel

HIMARS work

The publication writes that last fall, the FSB tried to obtain data on the location of Ukrainian artillery and air defense through an employee of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service, named as Carsten L., who was later arrested.

Read also: German foreign intelligence officer arrested over spying for Moscow

According to the investigation, the BND officer was supposed to provide the FSB with GPS data for the HIMARS rocket systems, provided by Washington, and the IRIS-T air defense system, supplied by Berlin.

"People familiar with the case say it is unlikely that such data could have been leaked," the newspaper writes.

Read also: Europe unpicks Russia spy network Kremlin spent years building

Der Spiegel reports that the spy was offered a "six-figure sum" for providing information.

In December, a foreign intelligence agent suspected of passing state secrets to Russia was arrested in Germany.

The detainee, whose name, according to media reports, is Carsten L., is suspected of treason.

Read also: Two foreigners suspected of spying for Russia detained in Slovenia

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine