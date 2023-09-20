Arrested helicopter of Ukraine's Finance and Credit Bank beneficiary handed over to military

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read
0

The arrested helicopter of Kostiantyn Zhevaho, ex-parliamentarian and shareholder of Finance and Credit Bank, will perform tasks in a combat unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: press service The State Bureau of Investigation

Details: The helicopter was arrested as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings of the State Bureau of Investigation in March 2023.

A helicopter has been expropriated by one of the units to ensure the performance of combat missions by the decision of the country's military command.

This aircraft belonged to a legal entity controlled by the former deputy. Zhevaho used it for personal purposes during his stay on the territory of Ukraine, the Bureau notes.

Background:

  • On 27 September 2019, Zhevaho was served with a notice of suspicion as part of фт investigation of criminal proceedings on the embezzlement of US$113 million of funds of the Finance and Credit bank. Also, notices of suspicion were served to several top managers of the bank.

  • On 9 October 2019, it was reported that the businessman was put on the wanted list in Ukraine. In July 2021, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that Zhevaho was put on the international wanted list of Interpol.

  • On 27 December 2022, the French police detained Zhevaho in the ski resort of Courchevel. The Chambéry court decided on Zhevaho's extradition arrest on the State Bureau of Investigation recommendation.

  • On 30 March 2023, the court in the French city of Chambéry rejected the request of the Ukrainian side for the extradition of Ukrainian businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

  • According to the data of Ukrainska Pravda, the Ukrainian side filed an appeal on the decision of the Court of the city of Chambéry.

