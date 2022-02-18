Arrested: This Hinds County election commissioner faces numerous charges

A Hinds County Election Commissioner and businessman were arrested Friday morning on charges of fraud, embezzlement and bribery for allegedly misusing taxpayer and grant money, according to the Mississippi State Auditor's Office.

Toni Johnson, the District 2 commissioner, was arrested at her Clinton home, according to the auditor's office. Johnson faces charges of fraud, conspiracy and accepting a bribe.

Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson announced her resignation as chairwoman on Friday. She will remain the election commissioner for District 2.

“These cases expose some of the dangers of private funding of our elections,” Auditor Shad White said in a statement. “They also represent another chapter in the story of fraud that has resulted from the massive amount of COVID-related spending in the last two years.”

The auditor's office said a portion of the money allegedly obtained by the two came from a $1.9 million grant awarded to Hinds County by the Center for Tech and Civic Life — a nonprofit organization funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The organization gave over $350 million to election offices across the country during the 2020 election season, the Clarion Ledger previously reported.

Investigators said they believe Johnson used county money and her elected position to buy two 85-inch televisions and personal protective equipment that was delivered to her house. To hide that, they allege Johnson bought smaller, less expensive televisions to replace the larger ones purchased by the election commission.

A demand letter shows she owes about $26,000 to taxpayers, which is the cost of the property the commission purchased, investigative costs and interest, according to White's office.

Cedric Cornelius, faces similar charges, and investigators said they believe he used his company, Apogee Group II LLC, to work with Johnson to perform cleaning services, COVID-19 testing and voting machine audits for the county, but he did not perform the services, according to the auditor's office. The company was registered as a "motion picture and video production" business.

Cornelius' demand letter states he owed about $216,000 to taxpayers, according to White's office.

Johnson and Cornelius have been booked at the Raymond Detention Center, according to the auditor's office. They could face years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

The case will be prosecuted by the Hinds County District Attorney's office.

Johnson resigned as chair of the commission in July before members of the commission could strip her of her chair. At the time, she called the accusations a "witch hunt."

She has continued to serve as an election commissioner, including during the fall special election and runoff election for sheriff.

