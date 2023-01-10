Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says

A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested.

Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong.

According to that victim’s arrest report, Grant claimed the victim “put his hand on my shoulder and chest area and pushed me backward.”

Grant claimed he almost fell down and in return, punched the victim in the face.

He also said the victim refused to put his hands behind his back and was yelling and cursing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said what was written in the report and shown on Grant’s body-worn camera did not match up.

Waters also said the victim should have never been arrested.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO to obtain Grant’s mugshot, but we were told that the officer requested his mugshots remain exempt from public release, per Florida State Statutes.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.