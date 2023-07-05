Arrested Jacksonville officer threw full can of beer at woman on Redneck Beach, Clay deputies say

A Jacksonville police officer reportedly “threw an unopened can of beer” at a female, leading to his arrest for battery, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant.

Officer Jamie Alexander “turned himself in and was arrested for Battery - Touch or Strike, a First-Degree Misdemeanor offense,” according to a Tuesday news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The charge stemmed from “a reported physical altercation” with a “known individual” that happened on Saturday on Alexander’s normal day off, JSO said.

The warrant said deputies were called to the Main Street Boat Ramp in Middleburg on Saturday.

RELATED: Jacksonville police officer arrested on battery charge out of Clay County

The victim told deputies that she and Alexander went to Redneck Beach on Black Creek around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

She said she was in the water and Alexander was on the back of a boat facing her, the warrant said.

“She stated she had approximately two mixed drinks and the defendant had around eleven beers,” according to the warrant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim told deputies that she tried to speak to Alexander after noticing that “he was in a bad mood and not speaking to anyone.”

That’s when she said Alexander threw the unopened can of beer at her, “unprovoked,” and it hit her in the mouth.

On the boat, deputies “observed blood in the vessel where the victim was sitting. There was blood on the boat seats and on a towel in the boat,” the warrant said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The victim had a cut above her lip and a small cut on her right finger, the warrant said. The victim told deputies she did not know about how the cut on her finger happened, but that it took place during the altercation.

The warrant said, “this is the third incident involving the victim and the defendant within Clay County.”

Alexander turned himself in and was arrested on Monday, the warrant shows.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.