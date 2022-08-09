Arrested man escapes from NYPD station house, triggering hunt

Thomas Tracy, Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
A man arrested for attempted murder escaped from police custody at a Bronx station house Monday and was being sought, police and sources said.

The 23-year-old man was busted and in custody at the NYPD’s 40th Precinct on Alexander Ave. near E. 138rd St. in Mott Haven about 1:30 p.m., cops and sources said.

As he was being processed, the un-cuffed man shoved one of the detectives and made a break for it, police and sources said.

Video shows the man, dressed in red pants and a black t-shirt, jog past the precinct’s front desk as a detective trailed behind.

He ran out the front door and took off on foot up nearby Morris Ave., sources said.

Police were still looking for the escapee late Monday.

