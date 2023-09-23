Arrested man freed after video evidence clears him of wrongdoing

Sep. 23—An Ada man was recently arrested after a commotion at a local store but was later released after it was determined that he acted in self-defense.

Samuel Dixon, 22, Ada, was arrested and jailed overnight after he drew a handgun during a fracas at a local convenience store, but the Pontotoc County District Attorney's Office decided not to file charges after reviewing video footage.

Additionally, after police ran a serial number check on the gun, it came back as being reported stolen by the Konawa Police Department, which was a major factor in the arrest.

However, Dixon told authorities that he had legally purchased the gun, and it was later proven through investigation that Dixon had indeed purchased the gun legally from a local gun store.

Dixon appeared in court the following day and was informed by the judge that the state would not be filing any charges against him.

At 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Ada police responded to a convenience store at the intersection of Main and Oak Streets regarding a disturbance with weapons.

"Upon arrival, I observed a male pointing a gun at another individual outside the store entrance," Ada Police Officer Dekana Blackwell said in a report. "I drew my duty weapon and commanded the suspect to drop the gun and get on the ground. I detained both individuals and placed them into separate patrol cars. The male with the gun identified himself as Samuel Dixon. The other individual identified himself as Jesse (Ray Coplen)."

Coplen and a witness said Coplen was "jumped" by another man, Timothy Alan Pasch, 29, Ada, along with an unidentified male.

According to the report, Coplen claimed that, during the disturbance, he was "pistol whipped" by Dixon.

"I observed Coplen having blood coming from the side of his head. He advised that's where he was hit by the gun," Blackwell said.

Coplen, 32, of Ada, told Blackwell that he did not want to press charges against Pasch or the unidentified male, but did want to press charges against Dixon.

Dixon was arrested. Coplen was cleared by EMS and released from the scene, Blackwell said.

However, Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo said only a portion of the store's video footage was accessible to police on the night of the arrest, and the entire video tells a different story.

Portillo said the video shows Pasch and an unidentified male beating Coplen outside the store in the parking lot. Coplen then ran into the store while Pasch and the unidentified male left the scene.

Portillo said Dixon — who once worked at the store — was there that night visiting with friends and former coworkers.

"He's in there minding his own business, and again, this unfolds on the video that the police officers ... did not have access to that night," Portillo said, "Coplen, I don't know why, comes at (Dixon) with a pizza cutter. and so (Dixon) draws the gun and points it at him."

Investigators do not believe that Dixon caused any injury to Coplen, and they believe Coplen's head injury occurred during the original fight with Pasch and the unidentified male.

"There is no video evidence of Dixon striking Coplen with the pistol," Portillo said.

Portillo indicated that, based on what evidence police had that night, including the gun coming back as stolen, it was a lawful arrest.

"Based on what (police) saw, you know, they roll up and see Mr. Dixon pointing the gun, Coplen gives his statement of what happened, and then again, the part of the video they pull up, it's just him pointing the gun, you don't see what happened before," Portillo said. "For whatever reason, the cashier working that night couldn't get it to work. and so, based on what (police) knew that night, they made a lawful arrest. It just turns out that when we got access to the full video, that was when it became clear (that it was self-defense)."

Portillo said not only did Dixon purchase the gun legally, but the gun store did as well, from a private individual.

The matter of the gun is under investigation.