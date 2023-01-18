Arrested Miami-Dade officer accused of pointing gun at ex-boyfriend’s head, police say

A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested Monday after being accused of pointing a gun against her ex-boyfriend’s head, detectives say.

Laquandra Luster, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and battery, according to court records. A judge ordered Luster to stay away from her ex.

Assigned to the Northside District, Luster has been with the department for three years, Detective Angel Rodriguez told the Miami Herald. She was relieved of duty with pay pending a criminal investigation and was released from jail on a $1,500 bond.

On Sunday evening, Luster and her former boyfriend were arguing about “personal issues” in their home, where they live with their child, when she pulled out a semi-automatic firearm, police say.

Luster then held the gun in her right hand, pushing and striking her ex in the head, face and chest area, according to a police report.

She walked away from her ex-boyfriend but returned shortly after, grabbing a video device from the TV stand, police say. She smashed it against the ground until it was destroyed.

Her ex-boyfriend, who recorded a video of the escalating argument, told police he feared for his life. He didn’t have visible injuries but complained of pain in his head.

Luster’s first formal court appearance is set for Feb. 15.