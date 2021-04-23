Arrested NH youth center workers described as 'hit squad'

This combo of undated handout booking photo provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows, from top row left, Bradley Asbury, Jeffrey Buskey and Frank Davis; bottom row from left, Lucien Poulette, James Woodlock and Stephen Murphy. The six men were arrested Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center, the attorney general's office said. (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office via AP)
HOLLY RAMER
·2 min read

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Four former youth detention center workers charged in connection with the rape of a teenage boy were known as the “hit squad” and “muscle” of their dormitory, a New Hampshire state trooper testified Friday.

Eleven men have been arrested this month as part of an ongoing investigation into the Youth Development Center in Manchester, including several who were in court Friday for hearings to set bail or determine whether there is probable cause to move forward with their cases. The facility, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, as well as a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

Bradley Asbury and James Woodlock are accused of restraining teen at the center’s East Cottage while he was assaulted by Jeffrey Buskey and Stephen Murphy in the late 1990s. Asbury was the cottage’s “house leader,” and the attack happened after the teen was sent to his office, according to a trooper who interviewed the victim.

“The next thing he knew, he was being carried by the four men up a set of stairs,” Trooper Joshua Beauchemin said at Asbury’s probable cause hearing.

The victim described the four men “as some type of hit crew or hit squad,” Beauchemin said. Former colleagues also described them as a clique or “the muscle” of the cottage, and said they used physical force to deescalate conflict. None, however, were aware of sexual abuse allegations, the trooper said.

A judge found probable cause to advance both Asbury’s case and that of Gordon Thomas Searles, who is accused of coercing a teenage boy into performing a sexual act sometime between 1995 and 1998.

The boy had been in and out of the youth center from age 12 to 18, Trooper Kelly Lapointe said at the hearing. He told Lapointe that he had been confined to his room as punishment and asked Searles, the house leader at King Cottage, how he could get out.

“Mr. Searles asked him, ’Well, what are you going to do for me?'” said Lapointe.

“He told me he had been a victim and a perpetrator of sexual abuse in the past and he kinda knew what was being asked of him,” Lapointe said.

Separately, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit alleges that in 1998, Searles came into his room and saw that he had a bruised face, black eye and split lip. David Meehan, who is not the victim in Searles’ criminal case, says when he told Searles he had been beaten and raped, Searles cut him off and said, “Look little fella, that just doesn’t happen.”

The Associated Press does not identify victims of sexual assault unless they choose to identify themselves publicly, as Meehan has done.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 more ex-youth center workers charged in New Hampshire

    New Hampshire state police arrested another four men Wednesday in connection with a broad criminal investigation into physical and sexual abuse at a state-run youth detention center, bringing the total to 11. Jonathan Brand, Victor Malavet, Trevor Middleton and Stanley Watson together have been charged with 14 counts of sexual assault involving five victims between 1997 and 2007, the attorney general's office said.

  • The FDA Is Recalling All Cases of These Mushrooms

    It's likely you've been cooking at home quite a bit lately. If you've discovered this immunity-friendly, Vitamin B-rich mushroom as a great addition to soups or other dishes, unfortunately the FDA is saying you should take a close look—particularly if you're of a certain age or health condition. If you bought—or ate—this type of mushroom, which is known by several common names, here's what you should consider doing.Twice this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has called out two brands of the stringy, Q-tip-like Enoki mushroom for concerns of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacterium that causes listeriosis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is most often caused by eating contaminated food. The CDC explains: "The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems." Symptoms of food poisoning from Listeria can include diarrhea, fever, headache, stiff neck, and others—according to one advisory on the FDA's site, "Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."RELATED: Grocery Shortages To Expect in 2021, According to ExpertsThe FDA has specifically mentioned Guan's Mushroom Company of Commerce, California (product of China) and Gold Medal Mushroom Company of Los Angeles (product of Korea) as the two brands to beware of. In both companies' cases, they say no illnesses have been reported but that "the potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes."The FDA states both companies' mushrooms come in 200-gram units and may have been distributed from any of the following states: California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. In both cases, customers are "urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund." The CDC says if you've already eaten these packaged Enoki mushrooms, you should talk to your doctor—and they note: "This is especially important if you are pregnant, age 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system."When they're free of contamination concerns, Enoki mushrooms go nicely in soups and some Asian dishes. They're known to boast a lot of fiber, Vitamin B, and more, and have been used in some ancient medicine modalities for liver conditions, digestion, high cholesterol, and blood pressure. Note Enoki mushrooms are sometimes also called by any of the following names: golden needle mushrooms, seafood mushrooms, winter mushrooms and lily mushrooms, according to Umami Insider.If you're cooking, shopping, and living for longevity, check out Totally Surprising Things That Affect Your Lifespan, According to Science.Sign up for the Eat This, Not That! newsletter for the grocery and nutrition news you need each day.

  • Disney World 'wokeness' column on Splash Mountain, Jungle Cruise, other changes stirs Twitter debate

    Twitter is ablaze over column from a loyal Walt Disney World fan who is strongly rethinking his family's commitment to Disney.

  • Best Keto Pills and Supplements: 5+ Advanced Weight Loss Pills to Help You Burn Fat Fast

    Top Diet Supplements: Burn Fat Fast with the Best Weight Loss Pills

  • Sophie Turner Is A True ’90s Baby in Daring Denim, $80 Basic Tank & Neon Heels

    The actress joined husband Joe Jonas for a casual lunch date.

  • A man linked with Florida missing mother case now gets state charge for child neglect

    An Alabama man who was arrested last year in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a missing 21-year-old mother is no longer facing a federal kidnapping charge.

  • Olivia Wilde Celebrated Her Son's Birthday With These Rare Photos of Both of Her Kids

    Of *course* they both have great hair.

  • A Healthier Him: What Men Need to Know About Preventive Care

    Fun fact: Many diseases that are common in our community are highly treatable if found early. This is good news! However, for a myriad of reasons, getting men to go to the doctor can be difficult at best, and impossible at worst. Unfortunately, it often takes the loss of a loved one or a young celebrity to a preventable illness to inspire men to put on that paper gown and get checked out, but once they decide to make an appointment with a physician, here are some health screenings they should make certain they get done.

  • Constitutional carry wouldn’t eliminate need for safety training in Texas, experts say

    The Texas House of Representatives approved House Bill 1927, which would allow anyone to carry a handgun as long as they’re not otherwise barred from doing so.

  • Isa Pantami: The Nigerian minister haunted by extremist views

    Nigeria's government backs Isa Pantami, who has previously expressed support for jihadi groups.

  • 'God knows what happened': North Carolina deputy fatally shoots Black man, but police release few details

    The Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation.

  • Video shows man rescuing child who fell onto tracks as train barrels into station

    Shri Mayur Shelke was recognized by the Ministry of Railways in India with a monetary reward of 50,000 rupees.

  • Cop seen punching teen with autism in California video. ‘Disturbing,’ boy’s dad says

    “He said he always thought they were there to help and he doesn’t feel like that anymore,” the boy’s father said.

  • Human remains found in search of missing Amish woman, 18

    Authorities have announced the recovery of human remains during a search related to the disappearance of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania last summer. The Lancaster County district attorney's office announced Wednesday that the remains were found in a rural area in the eastern part of the county as part of a search related to the June 2020 disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos. The FBI, state police and East Lampeter Township police were at the scene.

  • Symone says her time on Drag Race is proof that excellence can come from anywhere

    From Conway, AR to Los Angeles, CA to the finale of Drag Race season 13, Symone’s story has been one of triumph. The queen’s looked like a frontrunner from start to finish—thanks to some of the most elevated, fashion-forward drag to ever hit the runway—but not without showing her vulnerable side. Time and again, The Ebony Enchantress has overcome her self-doubt to floor the Drag Race judges and fans alike. RuPaul said it best way back in episode two: Symone has “star quality,” and her resilience has been a shining example for other small-town queer kids wondering where they fit in.

  • Trapped German Shepherd stuck in truck's undercarriage rescued

    Firefighters, police officers, and animal control officers combined efforts to rescue the two-year-old dog stuck under his owner’s truck after he got scared during an overnight storm and climbed in.

  • Judge sets deadline for rare Nevada plant-listing decision

    A federal judge has given the Fish and Wildlife Service just 30 more days to make an overdue decision on whether to formally propose endangered species protection for a rare desert wildflower at the center of a fight over a proposed lithium mine in Nevada. Conservationists say the rare order issued Wednesday in Las Vegas is a significant victory that underscores the critical condition of the Tiehm’s buckwheat, which they say is on the brink of extinction. “The situation with the buckwheat truly is an emergency, and the judge recognized that,” said Noah Greenwald, endangered species director for the Center for Biological Diversity, which has been demanding protection of the plant since the listing petition was filed October 2019.

  • LeBron James deletes tweet targeting officer who shot Ma'Khia Bryant

    The tweet read "YOU'RE NEXT."

  • Arsenal fans protest against owner for Super League debacle

    Several hundred Arsenal fans protested outside Emirates Stadium before the English Premier League match against Everton on Friday to call for owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club for joining the Super League. Fans gathered on the stadium's concourse more than two hours before kickoff, banging metal screens above the main box office, lighting flares, setting off fireworks, blaring airhorns and chanting “We want Kroenke out,” and “We want our Arsenal back.”

  • The biker thought he was getting a ticket. Instead, the deputy gave him a phone number

    Remember the Officer Friendly program? For about 20 years into the mid-1980s, cops visited schools to talk.