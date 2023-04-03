Arrested Oakleaf High students seen on surveillance carrying handgun in bag on campus, report says

Action News Jax is getting new details about an incident with a gun on campus that led to a Code Red lockdown at Oakleaf High School on Wednesday.

Two students from Oakleaf High School are facing felony charges after the incident, according to Clay County District Schools Police. The students arrested are a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, but their names are redacted from the police report.

According to the police report, two students saw another student standing at a urinal in the men’s bathroom.

The students told police he was putting a bullet into a magazine and had a black handgun stuffed in his waistband.

The police report also detailed another portion of the incident, where a student witness said he was contacted by one of the suspects, who tried to give him a bag.

The witness asked the suspect what was in the bag. The suspect’s reply is redacted from the police report, but the witness “asked what a ‘gm’ was.”

Police said the witness “refused to continue to hold the bag and placed it on the ground,” while the suspect “retrieved the bag and walked away,” the report said.

“The school’s surveillance system captured both suspects in possession of a bag that was used to transport the handgun on school campus,” the police report said.

Clay County District Schools Police Chief Kenneth Wagner said the police were quick to act, just days after the tragic school shooting in Nashville that left six people dead.

“While the outcomes were not anything similar to what happened in the other parts of our country, because it was thwarted before it happened, but, it’s still traumatic to some students,” Wagner said on Friday.

