Arrested Salem officer back at work, case resolved

Feb. 16—SALEM, N.H. — A criminal case against police Sgt. Michael Verrocchi has been settled as he continues to work in a leadership role.

The 43-year-old was arrested in January 2020 for an incident seven years prior, which Verrocchi's attorney Marc Beaudoin has described as a common prank gone too far, and which was already dealt with.

Both the defendant and his attorney have maintained that the case was rooted in town politics. The felony Verrocchi originally faced for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon was resolved with 1,000 hours of community service.

Also as part of an agreement, Verrocchi pleaded guilty to speeding, a violation level offense, for going 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

Verrocchi says he returned to work Oct. 12, 2021 at the same rank of sergeant and is a day shift supervisor. He is in the process of re-certifying in specialties assigned to him prior.

"I still enjoy doing my job since I entered the field in 2001," he told The Eagle-Tribune Tuesday, three years to the day since he was told of his suspension. "Salem is a great town and I look forward to many more years of service to the community."

Despite the charges brought against him, Verrocchi has maintained his policing certification at the discretion of the Police Training and Standards Council.

The council unanimously decided he was not a threat to the public.

Beaudoin said his client's wrongdoing derived from a longstanding Salem police stunt, in which off-duty senior officers would speed past rookies working the midnight shift on Route 28 in an attempt to get them to initiate a stop.

Verrocchi participated on Nov. 20, 2012, according to court records.

Investigators say things went too far when he ignored lights and sirens and avoided stop sticks before surrendering and laughing about the interaction.

Several members of the Salem Police Department testified that the situation was handled right away with an unpaid-day suspension and understanding that Verrocchi would take responsibility for his reckless actions that night.

The agreement, reached between the head of the patrolman union and top police officials at the time, stipulated that criminal charges would not be brought, Beaudoin said.

However, the incident was revisited with a 2018 Police Department audit, which caught the attention of the state Attorney General. Four high-ranking officers were subjects of lengthy investigations, but only one other was charged along with Verrocchi.

"Unfortunately, I will never truly understand the reason why I was targeted by town politics or the reason why the (New Hampshire) Attorney General decided to push forward with such tenacity on my internal (case) that has been properly dealt with in 2012," Verrocchi said.

He added, "My family and I are healing well and pushing forward as we should."

An arbitration hearing scheduled for March is expected to determine if Verrocchi is owed back pay.

"The town had approached my attorney with potential settlements," Verrocchi said, without providing any dollar amounts. "But as of today there have been no settlements agreed to."