Arrested Strawberry Crest High School teacher died by suicide, records show

Chris Tisch, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, resources are available to help. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1.

A Strawberry Crest High School teacher who had been arrested in an online child predator sting died by suicide last week, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anthony Peace, 37, shot himself with a shotgun on Thursday near his home in Plant City, according to information provided by Plant City police to the medical examiner’s office.

Peace was last seen alive by his mother after a doorbell monitor app showed him walking outside his home carrying a shotgun, after which 911 was called. Plant City police and fire-rescue crews found Peace dead in a field, police told the office.

Peace, a history teacher at Strawberry Crest, was arrested Wednesday on the high school’s campus in Dover after soliciting nude photographs online from an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. He also sent the detective explicit videos of himself, deputies said.

He faced several felony charges, including five counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor.

He was released from Orient Road Jail on Thursday on $14,000 bail, records show.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Deeply disturbing.’ 4-year-old girl buried in NC backyard since September, police say

    The remains of Miegellic Young, known as ‘Jelli’ to loved ones, were found last week. Her mother has been charged with murder. Here’s the latest.

  • Robert Pattinson will follow The Batman by producing movies for Warner Bros.

    Being Batman has its perks, including an overall first-look production deal. Robert Pattinson, known for his upcoming role as the next Batman and former role as teen vampire Edward Cullen, signed an expansive production deal that could lead to film projects with Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema as well as television work with Warner’s TV division and HBO Max.

  • Ex-UCLA doctor faces additional sexual abuse charges

    A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles faces additional criminal charges in a case where he is accused of sexually abusing seven women, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday. James Heaps was taken into custody Monday on $1.19 million bail after the grand jury's indictment was unsealed, the newspaper reported. “Dr. Heaps is confident he will be exonerated at trial,” Leonard Levine, his attorney, told the LA Times.

  • See Photos of Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson Cuddled Up With Taika Waititi

    Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi showed each other a bit of love and then some after partying in Sydney, where the director and actress are filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

  • 7 Real Life Killers Who Were Labeled Vampires

    Many real-life murderers throughout history committed crimes so grim that they were suspected to be vampires. These notorious names earned the label. The post 7 Real Life Killers Who Were Labeled Vampires appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Over 500 former staffers urge Biden to "hold Israel accountable for its actions"

    More than 500 former Biden campaign and Democratic Party staffers signed an open letter released Monday urging President Biden to do more to protect Palestinians and "hold Israel accountable for its actions."Why it matters: Progressives have ramped up pressure on Biden in recent weeks to confront Israel on what they've described as human rights abuses in Gaza, where Israel's government carried out a military offensive in response to rocket attacks by Hamas.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.More than 230 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza before a ceasefire came into effect last Friday, per the United Nations. The strikes destroyed 1,500 housing and commercial units in Gaza and displaced more than 75,000 people. 12 people in Israel were killed by Hamas rockets. The big picture: Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel for decades. The two-week conflict brought divisions between Biden and progressives in the Democratic Party into public view, as his administration faced pressure to broker a ceasefire while reaffirming its support for Israel's right to defend itself.What they're saying: The letter, which was first reported by the Washington Post, praises Biden for his administration's work in helping to negotiate a ceasefire, but calls for him to acknowledge the "power imbalance" that saw Israelis "hiding in bomb shelters" as "Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had nowhere to hide."The staffers ask Biden to address the "underlying conditions of occupation, blockade, and settlement expansion that led to this exceptionally destructive period," arguing that confronting these factors would usher in longer-lasting peace in the region.The signees say they are "deeply concerned that Israel continues to use U.S.-funded military equipment to kill civilians, target journalists, and violently suppress protests in Israel, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.""We remain horrified by the images of Palestinian civilians in Gaza killed or made homeless by Israeli airstrikes. We are outraged by Israel’s efforts to forcibly and illegally expel Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah. We are shocked by Israel’s destruction of a building housing international news organizations. We remain horrified by reports of Hamas rockets killing Israeli civilians."Biden campaign and Democratic staffers in an open letterThe bottom line: The letter includes a list of demands for Biden, including asking Israel to "lift the blockade of Gaza, which has made it an uninhabitable open-air prison," and end settlement expansion in the West Bank.The letter also asks the Biden administration to "[s]upport Palestinians’ right to self-determination." "Returning to the status quo is untenable, as it deprives Palestinians of peace, security, and self-determination," the letter reads.Go deeper: Read the letterInside Biden's response to the Gaza crisisSanders to introduce resolution opposing $735 million arms sale to IsraelMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Megadeth Fires Bassist David Ellefson After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Heavy metal band Megadeth has parted ways with bassist David Ellefson after he was accused of sexual misconduct. “We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him. We do not take this decision lightly. While we do not know every detail […]

  • Last Man Standing Boss Reveals Why Boyd Disappeared After Season 8

    Last Man Standing showrunner Kevin Abbott is at last acknowledging the absence of a significant character who vanished without a trace ahead of the Fox comedy’s ninth and final season. We’re of course talking about Mike and Vanessa’s first grandchild Boyd, previously played by twins Evan and Luke Kruntchev (in Season 1), Flynn Morrison (in […]

  • Carson Wentz among 2021 Comeback Player of the Year favorites

    Could Carson Wentz rebound from a disastrous season to win 2021 Comeback Player of the Year with the Colts?

  • Motorcycle Monday: Arrested For Wearing A Helmet

    A case in Arizona demonstrates what can happen...

  • Match Highlights: NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride

    Highlights from the match between NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride.

  • As threats rise, Democratic lawmakers are concerned for their safety when they head to their home districts

    The Capitol Police also reported that threats against lawmakers increased by 107% in the first five months of 2021 compared to 2020.

  • Royal Caribbean Disembarks 5 Crew Members from U.S.-Bound Ship After Some Test Positive for COVID

    "We have worked with local health authorities to safely disembark these crew members and oversee any medical care they need. At this time, there are no additional positive cases onboard," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson tells PEOPLE

  • Cycling-Bernal wins shortened Giro stage 16 to extend overall lead

    But the Ineos Grenadiers rider battled against the elements to finish 27 seconds ahead of Frenchman Romain Bardet and Italy’s Damiano Caruso. Bernal now has a lead of two minutes and 24 seconds over second-placed Caruso in the general classification rankings.

  • 15 stunning photos of under-the-radar national parks you should visit to escape crowds

    Ditch the crowds at Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon by visiting national parks like Great Sand Dunes National Park or the Channel Islands.

  • La Russa gets a look at the Cardinals from the other side

    The 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager of the Chicago White Sox found himself in a strange spot Monday night: Leading his club against the team he guided to a pair of World Series titles during a long, prosperous portion of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals. “It’s definitely a different series,” La Russa said Monday night before the teams started a three-game set. La Russa was with the Cardinals from 1996-2011, reaching the playoffs nine times.

  • Meet Kyler Aubrey, the golf fan who got the ball after that amazing bunker shot by Phil Mickelson at PGA Championship

    Kyler Aubrey has shared many meaningful moments with Tour players. An interaction with Phil Mickelson in his historic PGA run is the latest.

  • The 11 Most Popular Pandemic Home Improvement Projects – Plus, How Much They Cost

    The more time you spend at home, the more time you can spend analyzing what could be better about where you live. That fact, combined with more free time as people spent less time traveling and...

  • Keith Hernandez tells Craig Carton and Evan Roberts why he loved playing on the road | Carton & Roberts

    SNY's Keith Hernandez joins Craig Carton and Evan Roberts during their SNY simulcast debut of their radio show. Keith explains why he loved playing in front of fans that might not have seen him play in person and how that took some of the pressure off of him.

  • Ryanair plane diverted to Belarus 'had to land there' - aviation experts

    The scrambling of a warplane by Belarus to arrest a journalist, Roman Protasevich, has provoked outrage among Western leaders and prompted several airlines to divert flights away from Belarusian airspace. "If the interceptor directed the Ryanair flight to Minsk, then they had to land there," said John Cox, a former US Airways pilot who is now an aviation-safety consultant.