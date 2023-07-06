Can you be arrested in Texas for giving a false report on a missing child or person?

New information regarding a missing Houston man who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015 and found last week reveal he returned home the day after he was reported missing.

Following an initial investigation, Houston police said Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV and his mother, Janie Santana, gave false names over the ensuing eight years. Police detectives said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against the two.

Is it illegal to lie about a missing person in Texas?

Making a false report of a missing child or person is a criminal offense in Texas.

According to the Texas Penal Code, a person commits an offense if they have the intent to deceive and knowingly:

file a false report of a missing child or missing person with a law enforcement officer or agency; or

make a false statement to a law enforcement agency employee relating to a missing child or missing person

This offense is a Class C misdemeanor, which has a maximum possible fine of up to $500.