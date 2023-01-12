Arrested Valdosta man linked to murder case

Jan. 11—VALDOSTA — A man arrested Monday following a police chase in a stolen car incident has been linked to a 2021 murder case, police said.

Quintavious Washington, 20, of Valdosta was arrested Monday after a chase following the crash of a stolen car in the 800 block of East Jane Street, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

He is charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle, two felony counts of criminal damage to property and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said. He also had active warrants out for felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with a homicide investigated by police July 19, 2021, in the 700 block of East Park Avenue, police said.

Washington was indicted on a charge of felony murder by the Lowndes County Grand Jury in 2022, along with two other people — Da'briana Reynolds, 19, of Valdosta and Devin Omar Reynolds, age unknown — for the July 18, 2021, death of Kileal Floyd, 21, of Valdosta, according to court records and Southern District Attorney Brad Shealy.

A 21-year-old Valdosta resident was indicted for tampering with evidence in the same case, court records show.

At 10:28 p.m., July 18, 2021, police responded to a convenience store on East Park Avenue after 911 calls about a shooting; an officer in the area heard gunshots, arrived on the scene seconds later and aided the victim.

EMTs took the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

