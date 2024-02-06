Arrested woman had 3-year-old in car when she drove drunk, killed pedestrian, cops say

A 34-year-old Tarpon Springs woman has been arrested in connection to a December crash that killed a woman walking alongside a Thonotosassa roadway.

Hillsborough deputies arrested Tamra Warden on Monday on multiple charges including DUI manslaughter and child neglect. Warden’s 3-year-old daughter was in Warden’s 2017 Chevy Trax at the time of the crash on Dec. 19, records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Warden was driving north on Harney Road near Williams Road about 8:45 p.m. when she veered about four feet off the roadway and struck 30-year-old Sabrina Rohrback, who was walking north along the dirt shoulder.

Rohrback died at the scene.

Shortly after the crash, witnesses saw Rohrback’s body on the ground and Warden behind the wheel of the Chevy, the affidavit states. Warden’s speech was slurred and she had alcohol on her breath. She told an investigator that the pedestrian “came out of nowhere.”

A blood sample taken about three hours after the crash showed Warden’s blood alcohol level was .143. A driver is presumed impaired in Florida at .08.

Detectives obtained surveillance video and other records that showed Warden and her daughter at Shamrock’s Ale House in Temple Terrace from about 5:26 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Warden purchased five Shock Top beers during that period, three of them 16-ounce servings, according to the affidavit.

Warden was booked into the Hillsborough County jail on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI with a passenger younger than 18 and child neglect. She was being held Tuesday without bond, records show.

Rohrback was born in Tennessee, lived in Tampa and overcame breast cancer at a young age, according to her obituary. Among her survivors was a son.

“He was her whole world, the best part of her life,” the obituary said. “Their love for one another was undeniable.

“Her free spirit and generous heart could be felt by all who knew her,” the notice said.