Arrestee jumped out of moving squad, charges say

Aug. 28—LE SUEUR — A woman reportedly jumped out of a moving Le Sueur police squad car after she was arrested for drug possession.

An officer stopped Joy Therese Gast, 51, of New Prague, for speeding Tuesday afternoon in Le Sueur. Gast was arrested after methamphetamine and marijuana were found in her purse after she consented to a search, a court complaint says.

As she was being taken to the police station, Gast reportedly broke off a door handle and jumped out of the backseat of the squad. She allegedly started to run but stopped when the officer deployed his Taser.

Gast was charged Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court with felony counts of drug possession, escape from custody and criminal damage to property.