Arrests follow brawl at Red Arrow in Manchester

Aug. 19—Manchester police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth in connection to a brawl overnight Sunday inside the Red Arrow diner.

The fight eventually involved 20 people and ended with tables overturned, plates broken, plexiglass barriers shattered and some undescribed injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, the police anti-crime unit located suspects from the fight at 437 Rimmon St. and called in the Manchester police SWAT team, which took four people into custody:

* Griffin O'Neil, 19, charged with felony riot in the Red Arrow brawl. Authorities were also seeking O'Neil for violating terms of his probation for an earlier drug possession charge.

* Zavier Clements, 20, charged with felony riot in the Red Arrow brawl.

* A 17-year-old in the Red Arrow brawl, who was arrested on charges not specified by police.

* Emmanuel Sayle, 20, who was arrested on a warrant charging him with violation of bail conditions.

Police are seeking a final person in connection with the Red Arrowbrawl, Trenton Liggins, 19. Anyone who knows where Liggins is should contact Manchester police at 668-8711.

Police said the brawl took place about 12:45 a.m. Monday when a group of men walked into the restaurant and began arguing with two men seated at a table.

The argument turned physical, the group assaulted one of the people seated at the table.

"The altercation then spread to the rest of the dining area, causing substantial damage," police wrote in a statement.

A call to Red Arrow was not immediately returned.